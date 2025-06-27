In 2025, a record number of millionaires relocated globally, with the UAE, US, and Switzerland topping the list of most preferred destinations.

In 2025, a record number of millionaires left their home countries and settled abroad, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025. This global trend shows how the ultra-rich are moving to places that offer better living conditions, economic opportunities, and personal security. Many are choosing destinations with low taxes, political stability, and good quality of life.

People with high net worth often face challenges in their own countries, including high taxes, political unrest, war-like situations, and difficulties in doing business. These issues encourage many to move to countries where such problems are less common. As a result, there has been a sharp rise in the number of millionaires relocating in recent years.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 countries that welcomed the most millionaires in 2025:

No. 10 – Australia (1,000+ millionaires)

Australia continued to be a popular choice due to its strong economy, pleasant weather, and access to top-class facilities. Cities like Sydney and Melbourne provide a great mix of luxury and opportunity.

No. 9 – Canada (1,000+ millionaires)

More than 1,000 millionaires chose Canada for its political stability, excellent public services, and friendly immigration system. Its focus on education, diversity, and innovation makes it a top choice.

No. 8 – Greece (1,200 millionaires)

Greece attracted 1,200 millionaires, mainly due to investment-linked residency schemes. Its beautiful Mediterranean lifestyle and EU membership also add to its appeal.

No. 7 – Portugal (1,400 millionaires)

Portugal drew 1,400 new millionaires, thanks to its relaxed lifestyle, low cost of living, and attractive visa programmes for investors.

No. 6 – Singapore (1,600 millionaires)

As a major global financial hub, Singapore welcomed 1,600 millionaires. With low taxes, strong law and order, and a clean and efficient system, it remains a favourite in Asia.

No. 5 – Saudi Arabia (2,400 millionaires)

Saudi Arabia’s rapid economic development and mega projects brought in 2,400 millionaires in 2025. The country is fast becoming a business hotspot.

No. 4 – Switzerland (3,000 millionaires)

Known for safety, privacy, and stability, Switzerland saw 3,000 millionaires move in. Its strong currency and excellent quality of life make it a secure place for wealth.

No. 2 – United States (7,500 millionaires)

With 7,500 arrivals, the US remained a top destination. Its powerful economy, world-class healthcare and education, and business opportunities continue to attract the wealthy.

No. 1 – United Arab Emirates (9,800 millionaires)

Leading the list, the UAE welcomed 9,800 millionaires in 2025. Its tax-free income, luxury lifestyle, and modern cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi make it extremely attractive.

Overall, this movement shows that millionaires are now choosing countries that offer more comfort, safety, and business potential, creating new global hubs of wealth and influence.