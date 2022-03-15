‘Milking your college degree’: Milk packet with ‘IIM Alumni’ tag goes viral, sparks Twitter debate

Milk is one of the most essential items found in an Indian household. Making it an absolute necessity, one always tends to be careful while choosing the brand and quality of milk they want themselves and their loved ones to consume.

One often looks at the quality and fat content when they choose their brand of milk, but do you ever wonder about the company owner’s alma mater? A photo of a milk packet doing rounds on the internet shows just that!

A Twitter user named Namanbir Singh recently shared a photo of a milk packet with the name of the company founder’s college written on it. The now-viral photo of the milk packed has the stamp “Founded by IIM Alumni” on the back.

As the photo started to go viral, people were left confused as to how and why the name of a college is printed on a milk packet, and how it might just be a marketing trick to increase sales. This soon sparked a debate on Twitter, with the photo going viral.

While sharing the photo, Namanbir Singh wrote, “What's the point of writing your college name on a MILK PACKET!” He further explained, “To clarify, no hate for the company or their products. But trust should be built on the basis of quality, not college tags.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Trying to cash on the illusion that IIM guarantees quality maybe.” Another Twitter user wrote while making a pun, “Talk about ‘milking’ your college degree to the maximum extent.”

Nothing wrong with it, as long as it's not a lie, or IIM has no problem with it. He is doing it because he can. Would you be able to do it? No. If Ajay Devgn can influence you into buying a certain brand of Pan Masala, why can't an IIM alumni suggest certain brand of milk? March 14, 2022

Though many tweets were mocking the milk company, one user defended the action. He wrote, “Nothing wrong with it, as long as it's not a lie, or IIM has no problem with it. He is doing it because he can. Would you be able to do it? No. If Ajay Devgn can influence you into buying a certain brand of Pan Masala, why can't an IIM alumni suggest a certain brand of milk?”