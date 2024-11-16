A purported "script", claiming to reveal the outcome of tonight's highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, is being circulated online, sparking a wave of excitement among netiznes.

The "script" highlights a dramatic narrative, ending with Paul registering victory against his rival. As per the document, the opening round showcases Tyson “flashing glimpses of his old form,” and landing a few solid jabs, while Paul maintains a distance and displays his "superior mobility".

In round 2, Tyson "lands a thunderous left hook to Paul's body and draws a collective gasp from the crowd", followed by Paul getting prompted to "pepper Tyson with long jabs". By the third round, the viral "script" highlights Paul's growing advantage, emphasising how he starts to dominate with his jabs.

The document was shared by an 'X' user, with the caption reading, "Ain't no way bro. The script got leaked! #PaulVsTyson Jake Paul gonna knock out Mike Tyson!"

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens seem to be taking it with a pinch of salt.

"Never read so much rubbish. Whoever wrote this is good at telling stories though… career change maybe?” an user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Who spends there time writing these?”