Middleclass trends on Twitter after Budget 2023 revealed no income tax up to Rs 7 lakh, netizens share best memes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24. One of the key takeaways from the budget was that the Centre has extended the tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime.
That means people earning up to Rs 7 lakh per year don't have to pay any tax if they choose the new tax regime. The Finance Minister also announced five slabs in the new tax regime. However, this left a section of the taxpayers confused about the new and old tax regimes.
Netizens have shared memes with #middleclass citing their confusion between the two tax regimes. It was evident from the memes that people have mixed reactions to Budget 2023. Check out how people are reacting to Union Budget:
New Tax Regime Vs Old Tax Regime pic.twitter.com/DLwNgHSfJf — Mohit Rathi (@rathimohitm) February 1, 2023
Budget2023 #middleclass pic.twitter.com/Eyo3v8zkRH — ANSH (@Ansh2_) February 1, 2023
middleclass after incometax rebate upto 7 lakhBudget2023 AmritKaalBudget pic.twitter.com/cqfo2Cz7Vq — Stock Market Engineer (@EngineerSalaria) February 1, 2023
middleclass right nowBudget2023 pic.twitter.com/IwU2JdWpbA — Vikalp Sharma (@vikalprs) February 1, 2023
No Tax upto 7 lacks middleclass Budget2023 NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/MuhJH6fisB — Shivraj Patil (@meShivrajPatil) February 1, 2023
After seen New Tax Regime, salaried employees right now middleclasspic.twitter.com/mGIn8TVJYr — Ashutosh Srivastava (@imAshutosh08) February 1, 2023
middleclass After seeing BudgetSession Every year pic.twitter.com/VKNY9ytoeC — swarnkar akshay (@AkshayS76155090) February 1, 2023
No tax liability till lacs under the new tax regime.
L Middle class right now incometax Budget2023 taxation middleclass UnionBudget2023 TaxPayers pic.twitter.com/Ype0uh737k — Pawan Kewat (@pwnkewat) February 1, 2023
Me to my commerce friend Budget2023 incometaxslabs middleclass NirmalaSitharaman
Finance minister BenidormFest2023 pic.twitter.com/yOEJ7Lu5JU — Anoop Kumar (@anoopkumar6547) February 1, 2023
