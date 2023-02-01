Search icon
#Middleclass trends on Twitter after Budget 2023 revealed no income tax up to Rs 7 lakh, netizens share best memes

Budget 2023: Finance Minister has also announced five slabs in the new tax regime.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

#Middleclass trends on Twitter after Budget 2023 revealed no income tax up to Rs 7 lakh, netizens share best memes
#Middleclass trends on Twitter after Budget 2023 revealed no income tax up to Rs 7 lakh, netizens share best memes (Photo: Twitter)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24. One of the key takeaways from the budget was that the Centre has extended the tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. 

That means people earning up to Rs 7 lakh per year don't have to pay any tax if they choose the new tax regime. The Finance Minister also announced five slabs in the new tax regime. However, this left a section of the taxpayers confused about the new and old tax regimes. 

Netizens have shared memes with #middleclass citing their confusion between the two tax regimes. It was evident from the memes that people have mixed reactions to Budget 2023. Check out how people are reacting to Union Budget:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

