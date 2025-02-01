As the public eagerly anticipates these announcements, many are turning to X to express their expectations and opinions, with a notable surge in humorous posts and Budget 2025 memes, particularly those reflecting the hopes of the "middle class" for potential tax relief.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha today, marking her eighth consecutive budget presentation. She is set to outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue proposals, and taxation reforms, along with other important announcements.

Taking to X, formerly Twritter, a user shared Ranbir Kapoor's image from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and reffred it to 'meri rooh parinda phadpphadaye'. The user captioned the image, "Middle class Indians before Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech.."

Another user shared an image from old classics of Mithun Chakraborty and captioned it, "Middle class after every Budget." While the text on the image read, "Tum ameer ho, Khushnaseeb ho, Main Gareeb hu, Badnaseeb hu."

Meanwhile, for the presentation of the Union Budget 2025–26 today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose a white saree adorned with a dull gold border and black Madhubani art prints. She complemented her outfit with a bright red blouse.

The Budget Session officially commenced on January 31 with an address from President Droupadi Murmu. This marks Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation, having previously delivered six full budgets and two interim ones. The session will take place in two phases: from January 31 to February 13 and from March 10 to April 4.