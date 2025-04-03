In a conversation with the podcaster Raj Shamani on his show Figuring Out, Gates initially found it difficult to narrow down his choices but eventually named four individuals who have left a lasting impression on him.

Bill Gates -- the co-founder of Microsoft and a prominent philanthropist -- has listed out four Indians that he would love to converse with over dinner.

PM Modi: Among Gates' top choices was Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US-based billionaire spoke highly of his interactions with the Indian PM. Gates said their discussions on India's long-term goals and how global efforts fit into that vision were a source of inspiration for him.

Ratan Tata: Gates also expressed his deep admiration for Ratan Tata, the iconic Indian industrialist and philanthropist. Gates said that Tata's contributions, in business and social impact alike, have been significant. Tata died in October last year at the age of 86.

Raj Bhan: Also known as Maharaj Kishan Bhan, Raj Bhan was another Indian whom Gates included in his list. Raj Bhan was a scientist who founded India's Department of Biotechnology. He died in January 2020 at the age of 72.

Srinivasa Ramanujan: A fourth Indian picked by Gates was the late mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Ramanujan, who had no formal training in mathematics, is widely considered one of the greatest mathematicians of all time. He died aged 32 in 1920.

In the same podcast, Gates also talked about India's rapidly-growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. "There are so many incredible talents (in the country)," he said at one point.