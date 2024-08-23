Twitter
Microsoft founder Bill Gates' employees were scared of him due to...

The recently released book has received critical acclaim for its exploration of Gates' impact on the world of technology and insights into his personal life

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 09:47 AM IST

Microsoft founder Bill Gates' employees were scared of him due to...
A new book by Anupreeta Das titled "Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World" has been making headlines for its candid portrayal of Bill Gates. The recently released book has received critical acclaim for its exploration of Gates' impact on the world of technology and insights into his personal life.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the book is the depiction of Gates' leadership style. Some former employees have described working under him as intimidating. 

According to a report by the New York Post, these employees often felt like they were serving an "absolute monarch" rather than a tech mogul. Meetings led by Gates were reportedly intense, with him having the final say on everything. His subtle gestures, such as a nod or a frown, were closely watched by his team as indicators of whether he approved or disapproved of what was being discussed.

The book also reveals that understanding Gates' moods and reactions was a challenge for many of his top executives. They often spent considerable time trying to decipher his cues, sometimes more than focusing on their actual work. 

This added pressure left some ex-employees feeling that they were more concerned with pleasing Gates than making real progress in the tech world.

