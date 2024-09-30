Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate

The viral post has reignited the conversation about work-life balance, this time with a positive twist

A viral social media post has reignited the conversation about work-life balance, this time with a positive twist. Rona Wang's post on X (formerly Twitter) shared the story of a Microsoft employee who works only 15-20 hours a week and spends the rest of the time playing video games. Despite the reduced work hours, the techie reportedly earns $300,000 annually.

Wang’s post quickly went viral, gaining over two million views and thousands of likes and comments. Her lighthearted remark, "I’m not jealous of someone who’s bronze 3," referencing the employee's ranking in the game League of Legends, sparked a flood of responses.

talking to my friend who works at microsoft & apparently he works 15-20 hr weeks & plays league the rest of the time & gets paid $300k for it — Rona Wang (@ronawang) September 27, 2024

Many social media users supported the idea of valuing productivity and outcomes over the number of hours worked. One user pointed out, "High value people with high leverage are paid for outcomes, not for time." Another highlighted how many CEOs would appreciate employees who consistently deliver results, regardless of their work hours.

Several users also shared similar stories, with one commenting, “A friend works at a large food conglomerate, makes $280k, and works 25 hours a week. His stress comes quarterly to renegotiate one or two huge deals. The rest of the year is chill. Sounds decent honestly.”