Bill Gates, 69, has hinted at being on the autism spectrum in his new book "Source Code." Although he hasn't been formally diagnosed, he believes that if he were growing up today, he would likely be diagnosed with autism.

Bill Gates, the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, reportedly has Asperger's syndrome, according to his 22-year-old daughter Phoebe. She mentioned this on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, also joking about her dad's social awkwardness and how intimidating it can be for her boyfriends to meet him.

Bill Gates, 69, has hinted at being on the autism spectrum in his new book "Source Code." Although he hasn't been formally diagnosed, he believes that if he were growing up today, he would likely be diagnosed with autism. Gates mentioned that his brain processes information differently, leading to obsessive focus on projects, missed social cues, and unintentional rudeness. Someone suggested he might have autism spectrum disorder (ASD) when he was in his 40s, and Gates acknowledged it was ‘probably true’.

What is Asperger’s syndrome?

Asperger's syndrome is a developmental disorder within the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) that affects social interactions. Individuals with Asperger's often struggle to connect with others, prefer strict routines, and exhibit repetitive behaviours, such as hand flapping. They may also have intense focus on specific interests.

Symptoms of Asperger’s syndrome

Asperger's symptoms typically appear in early childhood, but diagnosis can occur at any age. Common challenges include difficulties with social interactions, emotional regulation, and communication. Individuals with Asperger's may struggle with social cues, eye contact, and adapting to change, often preferring strict routines. Adults may exhibit unique characteristics, such as strong verbal skills, intense focus on specific topics, and hypersensitivity to certain stimuli.

Asperger’s treatment

Asperger's treatment involves a personalized approach, combining therapies like social skills training, speech-language therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and applied behavior analysis (ABA) to improve social interactions, communication, and behavior management. Medications may also be used to address related symptoms like depression and anxiety. Additionally, parent education and training help families support individuals with Asperger's, teaching them techniques to work on social skills and cope with challenges.