Microsoft banned young interns from being alone with Bill Gates due to...

A new book titled 'Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World,' alleges Microsoft management banned young interns from being alone with Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has been a key figure in the company's success since its beginning. However, there have been times when Microsoft had to protect both itself and Gates' reputation. One unusual measure involved keeping young interns away from Gates because of his "flirty" nature, which could have caused problems in the workplace.

A new book titled “Billionaire, Nerd, Savior, King: Bill Gates and His Quest to Shape Our World,” written by New York Times journalist Anupreeta Das, reveals instances of Gates flirting with women and making unusual advances toward them.

According to the book, Gates even asked female Microsoft employees out for dinner while holding an administrative position. The book also delves into Gates' alleged infidelities, which reportedly angered his wife Melinda for a long time.

According to reports, the book states that Gates had marriage problems from the start. He married Melinda in 1994 but was still involved with Ann Winblad, a tech entrepreneur, which caused significant issues in the marriage.

There are also reports of Melinda Gates keeping an eye on Bill's security because she believed they were allowing him to be in places unknown to her.

Bill and Melinda French Gates were married from 1994 until their divorce in 2021. According to reports, their marriage ended due to the impact of Bill Gates' actions over the years.