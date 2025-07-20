Mickey, Minnie mouse dance to 'Bole Chudiyan' in viral video, internet can’t get enough

Most social media users felt nostalgic, while some found the video adorable.

Everyone's favourite Mickey and Minnie Mouse were recently seen grooving to Bollywood's famous song Bole Chudiyan. The clip, caught on camera in a mall, is going viral on the internet, and people can't stop gushing over it. This viral video captures the cute Disney couple as they groove to the wedding anthem playing in the background.

The playful and unexpected mix of Disney charm and Bollywood classic songs has left desi folks filled with joy, laughter and memes.

Featured in Karan Johar's star-studded film, the track will see the big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan come together.

Watch here

Social media reaction

One user wrote, He potential this video had only if the guy in the Minnie was as enthusiastic as Mickey hahaha.''

Another user said, ''Minnie forgot the moves.''

A third user commented, ''It’s not mini, it’s munna inside the mini costume.''

Another user wrote, ''Mini is simply not interested.''

A fifth user said, ''Mickey and Mini look like they are on Ozempic. Not filling up the suit.''

About the song

Bole Chudiyan is an evergreen song of Indian weddings. Featuring powerful vocals by Jatin-Lalit, Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the song has Kareena Kapoor Khan nailing it with her dance moves and outfit.

