Mickey, Minnie celebrate Diwali at Disney World in stunning Indian avatars: 'Can't believe we missed...'

Over 450 dancers from around the world participated in the event, but Mickey and Minnie stole the show.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:19 PM IST

Mickey, Minnie celebrate Diwali at Disney World in stunning Indian avatars: 'Can't believe we missed...'
Diwali brightens the hearts of people around the world, and recently, Disney celebrated the festival with a truly magical spectacle.

At Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Mickey and Minnie Mouse dazzled in vibrant Indian avatars for the first time during the Diwali Dance Fest parade, and the sight of the two in traditional Indian attire quickly sent the internet into a frenzy. The video of their dance quickly went viral, delighting fans worldwide.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "What a privilege to be invited to the Diwali celebrations at Disney!!"

The video shows various groups dancing in vibrant Indian costumes as part of the parade, with 25 dance troupes from around the world participating, further enhancing the festive spirit.

Over 450 dancers from around the world participated in the event, but Mickey and Minnie stole the show.

Mickey looked dazzling in a richly embroidered kurta, while Minnie shone in a dazzling sari adorned with intricate patterns and embellishments.

The video was shared on October 12, 2025, and has since received 1.7 million views and over 78,000 likes.

Watch the video:

 

 

Instagram users were thrilled with the video, and comments flooded the post praising Mickey and Minnie's Indian look.

Many called the pair "so adorable" and described them as "the perfect blend of Disney magic and desi vibes."

One user commented, "That was so amazing. It's really great to see Minnie and Mickey in Indian attire!!"

Another user commented, "Can't believe we missed that amazing Diwali parade in Los Angeles. What a missed opportunity!"

A third user commented, "Can you imagine Mickey and Minnie dressed in Indian attire and parading through the Magic Kingdom?"

Another user commented, "Mickey and Minnie look so cute in traditional Indian attire."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
