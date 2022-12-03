‘Unban porn, it’s the oldest industry…’: Ex-adult movie star Mia Khalifa’s sensational interview goes viral

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa (Photo - Screengrab from video)

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa, who made big headlines a few years ago after she decided to quit the industry, appeared on the Apple podcast High Low with Emrata and advocated for the adult film industry, saying that the ban on porn should be removed.

Mia Khalifa, who rose to fame and sparked backlash after making her debut in adult films wearing a hijab, recently said that porn is one of the oldest industries in the world, and thus the ban on it should be removed. She also talked about the legal age to enter this industry.

During the interview, Mia Khalifa said, “I think the minimum age for a production company making adult content should be increased to 21 years. If you want to enter the sex work industry, by all means, do it after 18 years. This is the legal age, it will never be challenged."

She further said that porn is one of the older industries in the world and no matter how many restrictions are placed on it, people will always find a way to refute them. Therefore, porn content should be regulated and the ban should be lifted.

Khalifa also revealed that she entered the porn industry because she had low self-esteem and wanted to appear beautiful to men. She received a lot of backlashes and ended up quitting the industry after a short career.

The former pornstar revealed that after getting out of the adult film industry, she has been spiritually inclined and has been exploring her interest in magic and other spiritual areas.

Mia Khalifa was one of the most popular pornstars despite of having a very short career in the adult film industry and making less than a dozen videos in her short stint. Khalifa also opened up about getting death threats because of her hijab porn video, and how she was harassed by her producers.

READ | Ouch: Mia Khalifa says she never wants to set foot in India!