According to the newest statistics published in Compare The Market, Mexico has the priciest passport in the world, approximately costing Rs 19,481.75 (USD 230.85) valid for 10 years. This outrageous amount surpasses other pricey passports such as Australia's for Rs 19,041 and the USA's at Rs 13,868 for ten years.

Statistics bring to light an extraordinary fact-that some countries have massive disparities concerning case prices. With that in mind, the United Arab Emirates has on offer the world's cheapest passport costing as low as Rs 1,400, and India's case costing Rs 1,524.95 for ten years comes second after the UAE. Considering the overseas equivalents, India does well in making passports accessible courtesy of visa-free visiting for up to fifty-eight countries.

The findings highlight not only the economics involved in obtaining such passports but also basic mobility to other destinations. Mexico's passport is pricey, but it grants visa-free/visa-on-arrival access to 162 countries, which makes it valuable despite the money involved.

The Indian passport, interestingly, has also been considered quite a value option while factoring the per-year value, which computes only to Rs 152.49 a year. In comparison, such amounts are far more reasonable than many others. In addition to this, Spain has a passport particularly relevant to citizens above 30 and rated among the strongest globally, granting access to 194 countries without requiring a visa.

The chances for such variations in cost and return direct potential travellers to look beyond mere costs in obtaining a passport to truly see value in facilitating global movement.