Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

An incident shocked the residents of Delhi-NCR as they saw unidentified fiery streaks coming back-to-back in the skies. Netizens flooded the social media with the pictures and videos they took of the unusual event. Everyone gave their wild guess about what they saw.

A shocking visual left residents of Delhi-NCR stunned as they witnessed fiery flashes in the sky early on Saturday. The residents remained perplexed, gauging about these streaks in the sky. Many believed that these were a meteor shower or space debris re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. However, the officials have not yet ascertained their identity. The streaks, which were unusual in nature, emitted light and were reportedly seen at around 1:20 am on September 20, from multiple cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and as far as Jaipur.

Amazed residents were curious enough to capture the lightning moment on their phones and quickly shared these on social media with videos and and their individual take on what the flashes could be.

How social media reacted?

A user wrote, "Rare #meteorlights up #Delhi, #Noida #Ghaziabad, & #Gurgaon skies on September 19, 2025, likely part of the Perseid shower. Bright bolide observed, possibly fragmenting, as reported by the American Meteor Society. No space debris or rocket re-entry confirmed."

Another user, being curious about the incident, asked, "Anyone Knows What is this? A Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?" A netizen went totally wild as he exhausted all his options. "Delhi witnessed a meteor-like-shower, over the skies last night; 1:30 AM, 20/09/25.What's your wild guess? A true meteor shower, A comet train blazing by,ya Satellite/space debris ka trail? Or the Aliens, coming home?"