Meteor fireball lights up evening sky in Pakistan’s Karachi, videos surface - WATCH

Residents of Karachi Pakistan got a visual treat on Saturday evening (January 29) when a flash of blazing green meteor lit up the sky. The fireball was witnessed by several out in the open and observed with interest by local astronomers.

The meteor was reported on social media by several users from the country. The spotting of the fireball took place around 7:15 pm in the evening and was seen not just from the Karachi city but from several parts of the Sindh province in the country, local news outlets reported.

The sighting was confirmed as a space rock burning in the Karachi evening sky by local astronomical groups, it was reported. Social media users posted videos of the massive fireball from difference parts of the city and nearby areas.

A #meteor hurtled through the #night #sky over #Karachi last night and was visible to stargazers in the metropolis and other parts of #Sindh. #Astronomical groups confirmed the event as the #rock could be seen #burning up in the #earth's #atmosphere, before crashing to the ground pic.twitter.com/yp53cwtMVh — Haider Ali (@Haider__Al1) January 31, 2022

Saw meteor in Pakistan. People from karachi and hyderabad saw it on Saturday. It was in green light. #Meteor https://t.co/WjBT0RCD9H pic.twitter.com/C0U9HCuKdf — asadMmanc (@asadMManc) January 30, 2022

A meteor or meteoroid is a space rock that enters the atmosphere of the Earth and burns up as it falls towards the group. Also called shooting stars, they are known for their glowing tails, which is hot gasses and debris it leaves in its wake as it burns up. When the meteors come in clusters, the phenomenon is called a meteor shower.