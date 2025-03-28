Zuckerberg said a friend of his saw the t-shirt being auctioned online and informed him. "One of my friends saw this online at an auction and he was like you have to get this. So I was like all right, yeah, sure, let's get it," he shared in the podcast.

Meta owner and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he recently bought a t-shirt worn by actor Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network -- a 2010 movie directed by David Fincher in which Eisenberg plays Zuckerberg.

"Yeah, this is his (Jesse Eisenberg's) shirt. Well, I guess this is my shirt now but it was his shirt," Zuckerberg, wearing the blue shirt, said in an episode of the podcast The Colin and Samir Show.

Asked if Eisenberg was aware of this, Zuckerberg responded with a smile, "Now he does."

'Sure, let's get it'

Zuckerberg said a friend of his saw the t-shirt being auctioned online and informed him.

"One of my friends saw this online at an auction and he was like you have to get this. So I was like all right, yeah, sure, let's get it," he shared in the podcast.

Zuckerberg got the tee for a winning bid of USD 4,095 or around Rs 3.5 lakh, according to the website of Propstore Auction.

During the same podcast, the 40-year-old stated he had watched The Social Network just once and that it was a "weird" experience.

Social media reactions

Many people reacted to Zuckerberg's interesting revelation on social media.

"Full circle," wrote one user.

"Alright that's pretty funny," said another.

"Waaaait a minute….he has friends?" commented another.