Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

West Bengal Assembly passes state anti-rape Bill: 5 key highlights

Where is UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister, IAS officer Ria Dabi?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Techno Paints to set up experience centres in all metros

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

8 richest countries by GDP in 2024

7 islands that are ruled by animals

7 islands that are ruled by animals

Five happiest animals in the world 

Five happiest animals in the world 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजा��रा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

'The code names reflect...': Netflix content head defends 'changing' hijackers' religion in IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena Kapoor investigates child's murder amid communal riots, fans say Bebo nailed it

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

HomeViral

Viral

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg's selfie with Priscilla Chan grabs attention as he sports a $141,400 Patek Philippe watch.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 06:08 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a heartwarming selfie with his wife, Priscilla Chan. The photo, showing the couple in a happy and joyful mood, quickly gained attention online. However, it wasn’t just the picture that caught everyone’s eye—it was Zuckerberg’s watch that sparked interest.

Zuckerberg was seen wearing a Platinum Patek Philippe in-line perpetual calendar watch with a blue dial. According to reports, this luxurious timepiece comes with a hefty price tag of $141,400, which is approximately ₹1.18 crore. The watch, known for its unique design and craftsmanship, features a new perpetual calendar with an in-line display, allowing the day, date, and month to be shown together in one large window at the 12 o’clock position on the dial.

The watch is powered by a specially designed self-winding movement (31-260 PS QL) that includes an additional in-line display module to make the information clear, original, and reliable. This innovation is so unique that Patek Philippe has applied for three patents for the design. The watch’s platinum case and blue dial, with a smooth satin finish and a black gradient around the edges, add to its stylish appeal.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has shown an interest in high-end watches. Earlier, while attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Zuckerberg and Chan admired a watch from the Richard Mille collection. Initially, Zuckerberg wasn’t particularly interested in watches, but after seeing Ambani’s luxurious timepiece, he had a change of heart. He admitted that he hadn’t considered getting a watch before but was now intrigued by the idea.

This shift in perspective shows that even tech giants like Zuckerberg can be swayed by the appeal of luxury items. For now, it seems that the Meta CEO has found his favorite in the Patek Philippe watch.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, who quit Rs 4000000 job, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR 1 to become IPS officer, he is...

Meet IIT graduate, who quit Rs 4000000 job, cracked UPSC exam, got AIR 1 to become IPS officer, he is...

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Soon: Know route, status, distance, speed, completion date and more

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Petronas takes the lead in supercharging India’s energy transition

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 2; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Rain fury: 31 dead, nearly 4.5 lakh affected amid heavy downpours in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Rain fury: 31 dead, nearly 4.5 lakh affected amid heavy downpours in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Meet Kareena Kapoor's BFF, Isha Koppikar's 'girlfriend', gave 13 flops, no solo hit; quit films after marriage, is now..

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

Six breakfast rituals to prevent the risk of heart attacks

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

India's biggest film had 7 superstars, Rs 250-crore budget, online trolls killed it, director went into hiding after...

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

Bollywood's most successful actor has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir; was still never called superstar

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement