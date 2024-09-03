Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears watch worth Rs 1.18 crore of this brand in selfie with Priscilla Chan

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a heartwarming selfie with his wife, Priscilla Chan. The photo, showing the couple in a happy and joyful mood, quickly gained attention online. However, it wasn’t just the picture that caught everyone’s eye—it was Zuckerberg’s watch that sparked interest.

Zuckerberg was seen wearing a Platinum Patek Philippe in-line perpetual calendar watch with a blue dial. According to reports, this luxurious timepiece comes with a hefty price tag of $141,400, which is approximately ₹1.18 crore. The watch, known for its unique design and craftsmanship, features a new perpetual calendar with an in-line display, allowing the day, date, and month to be shown together in one large window at the 12 o’clock position on the dial.

The watch is powered by a specially designed self-winding movement (31-260 PS QL) that includes an additional in-line display module to make the information clear, original, and reliable. This innovation is so unique that Patek Philippe has applied for three patents for the design. The watch’s platinum case and blue dial, with a smooth satin finish and a black gradient around the edges, add to its stylish appeal.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Zuckerberg has shown an interest in high-end watches. Earlier, while attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Zuckerberg and Chan admired a watch from the Richard Mille collection. Initially, Zuckerberg wasn’t particularly interested in watches, but after seeing Ambani’s luxurious timepiece, he had a change of heart. He admitted that he hadn’t considered getting a watch before but was now intrigued by the idea.

This shift in perspective shows that even tech giants like Zuckerberg can be swayed by the appeal of luxury items. For now, it seems that the Meta CEO has found his favorite in the Patek Philippe watch.

