Mark Zuckerberg shares sweet moments from a very special themed party he hosted for his wife Priscilla Chan.

Mark Zuckerberg often delights his followers by sharing adorable moments with his family on social media. Whether it’s posting a picture of a statue dedicated to his wife, Priscilla Chan, or showing off his skills as a nail artist for his daughter, the Meta CEO never misses a chance to give fans a glimpse into his personal life. Recently, he shared another heartwarming post featuring himself and Priscilla, which quickly caught people’s attention.

The tech billionaire shared a series of pictures showing how he fulfilled his wife’s wish for a disco-themed party. “Disco queen wanted a party,” he wrote in the caption, along with the images. The first picture shows a romantic moment where the couple is sharing a kiss, while the other photos capture them enjoying the party atmosphere. Both Zuckerberg and Priscilla dressed for the occasion in shimmery outfits that perfectly matched the disco vibe.

Social Media's Reactions

The post sparked a flurry of responses on social media, with many praising the couple for their fun-loving spirit. One Instagram user commented, “I always knew you were this cool,” while another joked, “He changed after attending Ambani’s wedding.” This lighthearted remark refers to Zuckerberg’s recent style transformation, which began after he attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Since then, he has been spotted sporting Hawaiian shirts and a thick gold chain, a departure from his usual casual look.

Other comments included, “Absolutely enjoying this beautiful life,” and “Zuck’s glow up needs to be studied in universities.” Several users called them "couple goals," and some praised Priscilla's style, with one remarking, “Priscilla is on fire! And you too.” The post was filled with heart and fire emojis, showing how much fans loved the couple’s disco-themed celebration.

Roman-Inspired Statue

Just a few days earlier, Zuckerberg made headlines for another unique gesture. He revealed a giant statue of Priscilla in their backyard, crafted by artist Daniel Arsham. The Roman-inspired statue is a larger-than-life tribute to his wife, showcasing the tech mogul's appreciation for art and his family.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s love story began back in 2003 when they met as students at Harvard University. They tied the knot in 2012 and are now proud parents to three daughters: Maxima, August, and Aurelia. Their social media posts continue to give fans a glimpse into their joyful family life, often leaving people inspired.

