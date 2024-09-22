Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is doing rounds on the internet for his latest luxury while appearing on the ‘Acquired’ podcast.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is doing rounds on the internet after being seen for his latest luxury while appearing on the ‘Acquired’ podcast. The billionaire was seen wearing a De Bethune DB 25 Starry Varius during the interview. Valued at approximately $260,000 (around Rs 2.17 crore), the watch boasts a dial crafted from a meteorite, showcasing a Milky Way galaxy pattern highlighted with a 24-carat gold leaf. Its strap is made from alligator leather.

According to the watchmaker's website, “Created from a meteorite, the DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite becomes the witness to this chaotically orchestrated force.”

In a post on X, netizens reacted to Zuckerberg's luxurious watch. A user wrote, “Mark Zuckerberg spotted yesterday during the @AcquiredFM live wearing a DB25 Starry Varius in rose gold from De Bethune.”

Another user also commented saying, “I like his new style hes looking more human.”

Mark Zuckerberg spotted yesterday during the @AcquiredFM live wearing a DB25 Starry Varius in rose gold from De Bethune. pic.twitter.com/raZRTyzmAz — ZwapX (@zwapxofficial) September 11, 2024

Notably, the Meta CEO has been spotted wearing an expensive watch earlier as well. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a selfie with his wife, and watch enthusiasts quickly noticed a Patek Philippe on his wrist, valued at $141,400.

Speaking about his minimalist personal style a decade ago, Zuckerberg said, “I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, and that way, I can dedicate all my energy to building the best products and services and helping us reach our goal and achieve our mission,” according to the New York Post.

