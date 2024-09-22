Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

Meet cricketer-turned-entrepreneur who built Rs 100 crore company backed by Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Jennifer Lopez

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

7 homemade juices for weight loss

7 homemade juices for weight loss

7 reasons why you should have omega 3 daily

7 reasons why you should have omega 3 daily

8 animals with fastest reflexes

8 animals with fastest reflexes

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of ousting Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan: 'When I finally got the chance to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn’t been able to...'

HomeViral

Viral

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is doing rounds on the internet for his latest luxury while appearing on the ‘Acquired’ podcast.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:33 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spotted wearing watch made from…; it costs over Rs…
Image couresty: ZwapX/X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is doing rounds on the internet after being seen for his latest luxury while appearing on the ‘Acquired’ podcast. The billionaire was seen wearing a De Bethune DB 25 Starry Varius during the interview. Valued at approximately $260,000 (around Rs 2.17 crore), the watch boasts a dial crafted from a meteorite, showcasing a Milky Way galaxy pattern highlighted with a 24-carat gold leaf. Its strap is made from alligator leather.

According to the watchmaker's website, “Created from a meteorite, the DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite becomes the witness to this chaotically orchestrated force.”

In a post on X, netizens reacted to Zuckerberg's luxurious watch. A user wrote, “Mark Zuckerberg spotted yesterday during the @AcquiredFM live wearing a DB25 Starry Varius in rose gold from De Bethune.”
Another user also commented saying, “I like his new style hes looking more human.”

Notably, the Meta CEO has been spotted wearing an expensive watch earlier as well. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a selfie with his wife, and watch enthusiasts quickly noticed a Patek Philippe on his wrist, valued at $141,400.

Speaking about his minimalist personal style a decade ago, Zuckerberg said, “I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, and that way, I can dedicate all my energy to building the best products and services and helping us reach our goal and achieve our mission,” according to the New York Post.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

DNA Explainer: Why Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test in Galle has a 'rest day' today

DNA Explainer: Why Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test in Galle has a 'rest day' today

Chennai weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 and 5?

Chennai weather forecast, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 and 5?

Mpox outbreak: This town famous for gold mines is virus hot spot with 6000 people...

Mpox outbreak: This town famous for gold mines is virus hot spot with 6000 people...

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

Navigating the Future of Orthopedic Surgery: Innovations and Insights from a Leading Surgical Robotic Expert

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

7 foods that can add extra years to your life

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement