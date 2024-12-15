Mark Zuckerberg's personal gold-plated Cuban chain auctioned supporting his philanthropic initiative offering micro-grants for creative projects.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, is well known for his signature look—plain gray T-shirts or hoodies. However, recently, he has been spotted with longer, curlier, and messier hair, paired with silver or gold chains. One of these gold chains, a special piece from his collection, was recently auctioned off online for a staggering USD 40,500, about 100 times its original value, according to a report by Fortune.

The gold-plated Cuban link vermeil chain, which Mark Zuckerberg wore during the early days when he was experimenting with his new style, was auctioned on Tiltify, a popular fundraising platform. The necklace, which originally had a market value of only USD 425, attracted 96 bids. The bidding started at USD 2,500 and quickly soared, with the winning bid coming in at USD 40,500. Interestingly, Zuckerberg had worn the chain just once before, but its sentimental value made it highly sought after by bidders. Despite the high price, most of the bidders, including the one who won, chose to remain anonymous.

The proceeds from the auction are going to a cause that is close to Zuckerberg's heart. The chain was sold to support Inflection Grants, a philanthropic initiative that provides $2,000 micro-grants to individuals working on unconventional creative projects. This initiative aims to help people who are pursuing unique, non-traditional endeavors.

Along with the chain, the winning bidder will receive a special bonus a personalized video from Mark Zuckerberg himself. In this video, Zuckerberg will congratulate the winner and share a bit about the chain's significance, adding an extra personal touch to the auction. Tiltify mentioned that Zuckerberg decided to participate in the auction after hearing about the Long Journey charity poker tournament, which raised funds for Inflection Grants.

The chain has become more than just a piece of jewelry; it represents a personal artifact from Zuckerberg’s evolving style, and its sale offers a rare chance for the winning bidder to own a meaningful item connected to the tech mogul’s life. It’s not just a necklace, it’s a part of the Meta CEO's legacy.