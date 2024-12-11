Mark Zuckerberg showcased the world’s thinnest mechanical watch, Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC with just 1.7mm thickness and only 20 pieces available.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently caught the internet's attention by wearing the world’s thinnest mechanical watch in a video shared on Instagram. The watch, called the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC, is an engineering marvel with a thickness of just 1.7mm, thinner than two stacked credit cards.

This extraordinary timepiece is priced at USD 590,000, which is over Rs 5 crore, and is highly exclusive, with only 20 pieces available worldwide. Each watch comes with a custom-designed case that automatically winds and sets the time. Despite its slim design, Bulgari has managed to fit 170 components into the watch’s case, a testament to their advanced craftsmanship and innovation.

Challenges behind the world’s thinnest watch

Creating a watch this thin is no small feat. In an interview with The Indian Express, watch enthusiast and digital growth marketer Mehul Bhagwani shared insights into the challenges of designing such a masterpiece.

Bhagwani explained that crafting a watch like the Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC isn’t just about making parts smaller, it requires reimagining the entire structure of a watch. Traditional mechanical watches stack components vertically, but that method doesn’t work for a watch as thin as this. Instead, Bulgari had to redesign the internal mechanics, spreading the components across a flat plane.

Another significant challenge lies in the durability of the watch. With parts as thin as 0.1mm, they are naturally fragile. Every tiny piece must be meticulously crafted to withstand daily wear and tear. Misalignment of components is also a major concern because structural supports are minimal in such a slim design. According to Bhagwani, precision is absolutely crucial in achieving this level of engineering excellence.

The Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC is not just a watch; it’s a blend of cutting-edge technology, exquisite design, and remarkable innovation, making it a symbol of modern horological achievement.



The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

