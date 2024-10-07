Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Here’s what PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

Gurugram mall owner reacts to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's video, agreed to...

Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Here’s what PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says

Will India go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025? Here’s what PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi says

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Singham Again trailer: Meet Ajay Devgn’s Ramayan-themed squad

Singham Again trailer: Meet Ajay Devgn’s Ramayan-themed squad

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

HomeViral

Viral

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

Mark Zuckerberg revealed custom-designed Porsches for himself and his wife, including a one-of-a-kind Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared an exciting update on his Instagram, revealing two custom-designed Porsches—one for himself and one for his wife, Priscilla Chan. In the post, Zuckerberg showcased a Porsche 911 GT3 with a touring package for himself and a special custom-made Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan designed specifically for Priscilla.

In the post, Zuckerberg explained that the idea for the minivan came from a request made by his wife. “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I’ve been designing something I’m pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan,” he wrote.

The project was a collaboration between Porsche and the famous West Coast Customs, a well-known car customization shop. To complete the set, Zuckerberg added a manual GT3 Touring for himself, giving him a high-performance car with a sleek, understated style.

In the Instagram post, Zuckerberg showed off photos and videos of the custom cars, offering followers a peek into his personal life. Priscilla Chan also joined in the fun, humorously commenting on the post, "They put in a boost mode. For when I’m late for drop off???"

The Porsche 911 GT3, which Zuckerberg picked for himself, is a high-performance sports car that comes with a touring package. This package appeals to car enthusiasts who prefer a more subtle design, but still want impressive performance.

Meanwhile, the custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan is a unique vehicle designed to meet Priscilla’s need for a family-friendly ride. The base model of the Cayenne typically starts at around $90,000, but the Turbo GT package, which adds a more powerful engine and sportier design, can increase the price by another $100,000, depending on the customization options.

West Coast Customs, known for creating custom cars for celebrities, helped bring this exclusive minivan to life, making it a one-of-a-kind vehicle. This isn't the first time Zuckerberg’s car choices have grabbed attention. In the past, he’s been seen driving everything from modest vehicles like a Volkswagen Golf GTI and a Honda Fit, to luxury models like the Pagani Huayra, which costs over $1 million.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Biggest star who signed over 70 films at 21, was thrown out by Salman Khan, one mistake ruined his career; he shot himse

Biggest star who signed over 70 films at 21, was thrown out by Salman Khan, one mistake ruined his career; he shot himse

Karan Johar has a die-hard fan in Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, this interview is a proof

Karan Johar has a die-hard fan in Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, this interview is a proof

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance

NCRTC kicks off trial runs of Namo Bharat trains on Sahibabad-New Ashok Nagar route: Check speed, timings and distance

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Haryana Election 2024: When and where to watch exit polls?

Haryana Election 2024: When and where to watch exit polls?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement