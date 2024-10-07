Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals custom ‘His and Her’ Porsches worth Rs 16600000, pics go viral

Mark Zuckerberg revealed custom-designed Porsches for himself and his wife, including a one-of-a-kind Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared an exciting update on his Instagram, revealing two custom-designed Porsches—one for himself and one for his wife, Priscilla Chan. In the post, Zuckerberg showcased a Porsche 911 GT3 with a touring package for himself and a special custom-made Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan designed specifically for Priscilla.

In the post, Zuckerberg explained that the idea for the minivan came from a request made by his wife. “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I’ve been designing something I’m pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan,” he wrote.

The project was a collaboration between Porsche and the famous West Coast Customs, a well-known car customization shop. To complete the set, Zuckerberg added a manual GT3 Touring for himself, giving him a high-performance car with a sleek, understated style.

In the Instagram post, Zuckerberg showed off photos and videos of the custom cars, offering followers a peek into his personal life. Priscilla Chan also joined in the fun, humorously commenting on the post, "They put in a boost mode. For when I’m late for drop off???"

The Porsche 911 GT3, which Zuckerberg picked for himself, is a high-performance sports car that comes with a touring package. This package appeals to car enthusiasts who prefer a more subtle design, but still want impressive performance.

Meanwhile, the custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan is a unique vehicle designed to meet Priscilla’s need for a family-friendly ride. The base model of the Cayenne typically starts at around $90,000, but the Turbo GT package, which adds a more powerful engine and sportier design, can increase the price by another $100,000, depending on the customization options.

West Coast Customs, known for creating custom cars for celebrities, helped bring this exclusive minivan to life, making it a one-of-a-kind vehicle. This isn't the first time Zuckerberg’s car choices have grabbed attention. In the past, he’s been seen driving everything from modest vehicles like a Volkswagen Golf GTI and a Honda Fit, to luxury models like the Pagani Huayra, which costs over $1 million.

