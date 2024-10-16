Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a new job, he now works for...

Recently, the head of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, posted a touching video that has become a hit on the Internet. Zuckerberg posted a photo on Instagram where he painted his daughter’s nails with bright colours and glitter. The image shows him seriously typing and the funny comment: ‘Levelling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S’ in reference to Meta’s newly released mixed reality headset.

In the clip, Zuckerberg is seen bent over a table, carefully painting his daughter’s nails with nail polish. He said after finishing, “I crushed it,” while she happily showed off her brightly painted nails. The following scene depicts a romantic side of the main character, who is usually connected with the world of technology and entrepreneurship.

The reactions on social media have been mostly positive and light-hearted. In the words of one of the users, ‘The father!’ One read, “Creating tech for fathers’ chores,” while another said, “Bruh went from CEO to stylist for his daughter.” Some users even congratulated Zuckerberg on being a great father, and the comments section was filled with such remarks as “Father of the Year award” and “This is the cutest thing ever.”.

Zuckerberg’s post also appears at the same time, when he is advertising a Meta Quest 3S headset that has features such as watching TV shows on a large screen and multitasking. The headset is marketed as a revolutionary device for both gaming and working, which will interest gamers and ordinary users.

Besides his most recent social media scandal, Zuckerberg is a very proud father of three daughters, August, Maxima, and Aurelia, with his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan. This recent display of affection not only highlighted Zuckerberg's commitment to his family but also served as a reminder that even CEOs of technological companies can enjoy simple fun with their children.