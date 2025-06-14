Mark Zuckerberg says the golden age of social media is over as platforms shift from personal connections to mass entertainment and AI-driven content.

In a recent statement during a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hearing, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made a big claim, the golden age of social media, as we once knew it, is over. The three-day hearing focused on Meta’s control over the digital space and how platforms like Facebook and Instagram have changed. His comments, as reported by The New Yorker, shed light on how social media is no longer what it used to be.

A Big Shift in How We Use Social Media

Zuckerberg explained that Facebook and Instagram were once places where people shared personal updates and stayed connected with friends and family. These platforms were built for socialising and community building. But things have changed. Today, these apps feel more like entertainment channels than social networks. Content is now driven by celebrities, influencers, AI-generated posts, and videos meant to catch attention and go viral. Zuckerberg said Meta is now focusing more on “entertainment, learning, and discovering what’s going on in the world” than just connecting people. Meta’s own numbers show how users’ habits have shifted. The amount of time people spend looking at posts from friends has dropped. On Facebook, it fell from 22% to 17% in the last two years. On Instagram, it dropped from 11% to 7%. This shows a clear move away from personal sharing and towards content made for the masses.

FTC Case and Competition in the Digital World

The FTC has accused Meta of trying to kill competition by buying apps like Instagram and WhatsApp. They argue that these deals created a monopoly. But Zuckerberg disagreed. He said the idea of "social media" is changing, and Meta isn’t the only major player anymore.

He pointed to platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and even Apple’s iMessage as examples of strong competitors. According to Zuckerberg, these services now offer similar features, which means the idea of Meta owning the whole market no longer makes sense. Meta even shared a chart showing how Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube all compete in the same space.

Social Media: From Personal to Public

Zuckerberg also admitted that people aren’t using social media the same way they used to. Facebook is no longer just for birthday wishes or family photos. Instagram isn’t just for friends’ travel pictures anymore. Now, people are watching short videos, celebrity updates, and viral trends, things that entertain more than connect.

This isn’t just a change at Meta, it’s happening everywhere. Social media platforms are now more like digital TV channels than chat rooms. The focus is on wide reach rather than close relationships.

What Lies Ahead?

As the antitrust case continues, Meta’s future could be affected. The company argues that the digital world is too big and diverse now for one company to control it all. New platforms are growing fast, and artificial intelligence is changing how we create and consume content.

Zuckerberg’s comments highlight how quickly the internet is changing. While social media once brought us closer together, it now seems to be more about keeping us entertained. Whether that’s good or bad remains to be seen, but it’s clear the era of simple, social networking is behind us.