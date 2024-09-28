Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ‘Aut Zuck aut nihil’ custom T-shirt slogan goes viral: Know what it means

At Meta's annual Connect event in Menlo Park, California, Mark Zuckerberg made headlines with a bold fashion statement. Wearing a custom T-shirt with the phrase "aut Zuck aut nihil." It translates to "all Zuck or all nothing." The phrase he wore is a clever twist on "aut Caesar aut nihil," meaning "all or nothing," which was once the personal motto of Italian Renaissance Prince Cesare Borgia.

Zuckerberg’s love for Roman history has been well-known. He spent his honeymoon in Rome, and his children, August and Aurelia, are named after Roman emperors.

Earlier this year, on his 40th birthday, Zuckerberg posted photos wearing a T-shirt that said "Carthago delenda est," a phrase that means "Carthage must be destroyed," referring to Rome's ancient rivalry with Carthage.

At the event, Zuckerberg revealed Meta’s new AR glasses, which he called "the best glasses in the world." Although the glasses, known as Orion, are still in the testing phase and not yet available to the public, they represent Meta’s vision of blending the virtual world with the real one.

“The way to think about AR glasses is as a time machine,” Zuckerberg said, adding that they offer a glimpse of an exciting future.

Meta hopes these glasses will succeed where other tech projects have failed, revolutionising how people interact with augmented reality.