Meta AI on WhatsApp is set to receive a major upgrade that will turn the AI chatbot into a more personalised assistant. This change is expected through the introduction of a new Chat Memory feature, which is currently in development. According to WABetainfo, this feature will allow Meta AI to give more customised responses by remembering key details from conversations, such as dietary preferences, birthdays, and personal interests.

With Chat Memory, Meta AI could filter out food recommendations that a user dislikes or is allergic to, making the chatbot more useful in daily life.

Users will also be able to provide specific information to the AI using a “remember this” command, helping it tailor responses to individual preferences.

The feature was seen in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.22.9. Screenshots shared by WABetainfo show that Meta AI will include a disclaimer stating it “automatically remembers certain parts of your chat to give you more relevant responses.”

For privacy-conscious users, WhatsApp users will have full control over what information Meta AI retains. They can also update or delete the stored details at any time.

Although the Chat Memory feature is being tested in beta, Meta has yet to officially announce its wider release. This update could soon be available to more users, but for now, it remains under testing.