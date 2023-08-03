Headlines

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

The remarkable video of the melanistic tiger, distinguished by an unusually high level of dark pigmentation in its skin and hair, has taken the internet by storm, captivating audiences worldwide.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

New Delhi: The Similipal Tiger Reserve, located in the eastern state of Odisha, India, has recently gained international attention after a captivating sighting of a rare melanistic tiger. This unique and elusive creature was captured on camera through the ingenious use of a camera trap, a sophisticated device employed by conservationists and researchers to monitor wildlife populations and study their interactions within the reserve. The remarkable video of the melanistic tiger, distinguished by an unusually high level of dark pigmentation in its skin and hair, has taken the internet by storm, captivating audiences worldwide.

The individual responsible for sharing this extraordinary footage is Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer serving as the Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India.

The clip is shared with a caption that reads, "Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population,"

The term "black tigers" or "pseudo-melanistic tigers" is often used to describe these enigmatic felines. They possess thick black stripes, closely arranged, with the tawny background barely visible in between. However, it is crucial to clarify that black tigers are not a separate species or subspecies but rather a rare variation caused by a genetic mutation resulting in this distinct appearance. While their unique pigmentation sets them apart from their more commonly known orange counterparts, their genetic makeup remains the same, emphasizing the importance of preserving these magnificent animals.

Camera traps, the invaluable tools behind this remarkable discovery, are strategically positioned throughout the reserve. Typically set at knee height, approximately two feet from the ground, they are securely fastened to sturdy trees, ensuring minimal disturbance and protecting them from potential theft. Conservationists carefully choose their locations, avoiding high-traffic areas and steep slopes to observe and record wildlife behavior in their most natural state. In this instance, the camera trap, skillfully placed within the reserve, triumphed in capturing this elusive melanistic tiger, providing a rare glimpse into its life and habits.

The Similipal Tiger Reserve plays a pivotal role in tiger conservation in India, serving as a crucial habitat for the endangered Bengal tiger (Panthera tigris tigris). The discovery of the melanistic tiger within its borders underscores the reserve's ecological significance and highlights the need for enhanced protection measures.

