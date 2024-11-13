Anamika Jha's video has garnered over 43,000 views and more than 24,000 likes. Her performance resonated with viewers on social media, connecting with anyone who has had to shift from festive celebrations back to the routine of a 9-to-5 job.

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.0, which has captured the attention of movie lovers and music fans alike with its soundtrack. The song "Mere Dholna" has emerged as a standout favourite from the franchise. Recently, singer Anamika Jha has added a unique twist to this popular track.

Amid the excitement surrounding the song, singer Anamika Jha is capturing attention with her “corporate mazdoor” twist on "Ami Je Tomar 3.0." In her rendition, she expresses the mixed feelings of employees returning to work after the Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays, reflecting their struggles to make a “comeback.” Additionally, she humorously encourages her friends to get married for fun.

Sharing the video on Instagram she captioned it, “Relatable?", Jha's performance resonated with viewers on social media, connecting with anyone who has had to shift from festive celebrations back to the routine of a 9-to-5 job.

The video has garnered over 43,000 views and more than 24,000 likes, with one user saying, “One Oscar should be awarded for your singing.” Another viewer shared, “I rejoined my office today... this is so relatable.”

In response to a scene where "Corporate Manjulika" is told to stop taking leave after a few days off for the festival and receives no gifts or sweets, a user commented, “Tumi Amake Chhuti Debo Na?” Another viewer remarked, “When Manjulika got frustrated after her office work.”

Meanwhile, the film is Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.0 stars Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimrii, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles. The filmmakers have announced that the film has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark, earning Rs 216.76 crore at the national box office.