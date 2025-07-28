Mercedez-Benz, Microsoft collaborate to launch in-motion video call for online meetings, netizens slam move call it...

Mercedes-Benz has launched a new feature which aims to attend online meetings on the go without any hassle. For this, it has collaborated with Microsoft that allows drivers to take video meetings on the go. It may sound weird, but the luxury carmaker will now have its drivers access to meetings.

These days hectic work schedules have prompted advance technology to provide ways to work seamlessly without the office infrastructure. An example of this is office meetings which usually take place online facilitating employees to attend the meetings on the go. Mercedes-Benz has launched a new feature which aims to attend online meetings on the go without any hassle. For this, it has collaborated with Microsoft that allows drivers to take video meetings on the go. It may sound weird, but the luxury carmaker will now have its drivers access Microsoft Teams Meetings from their cars even when they are driving.

The Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) will debut with this new feature along with the newly unveiled CLA model. This is the first time an automobile manufacturer has offered in-motion video call features which will not let drivers distract with any content.

How does the new feature works?

Mercedes-Benz states that the incorporation of Teams Meetings will facilitate drivers to join calls as the feature has an in-built camera. This will let the participants of the meeting see the driver in the meeting. In a twist of events, unlike normal video calls where all the participants can see each other, the driver will not be able to see the video at all while the vehicle is in motion.

“Given the brand’s focus on safety, the use of the camera abides by the laws of each country and has been approved for use while the vehicle is in motion. The meeting video stream turns off automatically as soon as the camera is activated to prevent driver distraction,” Mercedes-Benz said in an official press release.

Both Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft have called the new feature “a new standard for in-car productivity,” while many online users did not show any interest and commented unenthusiastic comments. One social media user said, “not a single soul asked for.”

Another user wrote, “Can’t even have peace while driving now. Insane. Bring back the days of travel without constant connection.” “Peak integrating solutions into nobody’s problem,” wrote another. A user said, “I think it is one of the funniest things I ever heard. We are going to make your commute more of a pain.”