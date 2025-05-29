A high-voltage drama unfolded in Bihar's Patna as a man discovered his girlfriend with someone else. A video of the incident is widely being circulated on social media platforms.

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Bihar's Patna as a man discovered his girlfriend with someone else. A video of the incident is widely being circulated on social media platforms. In the now-viral clip, the man confronts his girlfriend and the man she was with in the middle of what appeared a bridge.

The exact location of the incident is not clear yet. As the man confronts another man, the girl gets seemingly annoyed and says, "Matha kharab hai tumhara"? (Are you out of your mind)?, to which, he responds, "Tumhara matha kharab hai"? (Are you out of your mind)?

The man she was with joins in the argument, defending the girl. "Abhi main tumko bata doon, meri girlfriend hai" (Let me tell you, this is my girlfriend), he says, to which, the man asks, "Kab bani"? (When did you befriend her?)

"Kab bani usse tumko kya matlab hai? Abhi mere saath hai" (Why do you care about when I befriended her? She's now with me), he responds. Next, the girl shouts at the man, calling him her "ex-boyfriend" and claiming that he was levelling false allegations against her.

She went on to say that she had already broken up with the guy -- a claim which he kept refusing. Next thing you know is the man taking out his pistol to scare off the another man. As shown in the video, the girl says, "Pagal samjhe ho? Hum tumko kabka chhod diye" (Do you think I'm crazy? I already left you).

At last, the man puts down his pistol as the other man directs her not to contact her in future. "Aaj ke baad tum isse contact nahi karoge" (You'll not contact her from now on), he says.