'Mera dulha bhag jayega kisi aur ke sath': Bride rushes out of salon - WATCH hilarious viral video

The wedding season is almost over, however, wedding videos on social media continue to be the rage. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on Instagram which shows the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new hilarious video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride rushing out of the beauty parlour in a hurry towards her wedding venue.

In the video, the bride can be seen dressed in a magenta coloured lehenga, getting ready for her special day in a salon. She can also be jokingly seen telling the makeup artists, "Bas karo yaar mujhe aur ready nahi hona (Enough man, I don't want to get ready anymore)."

READ |Viral video: Milind Soman sings Assamese song with wife Ankita Konwar

The makeup artist can also be seen telling her that she is yet to wear her kaleerein, however, the bride hilariously says, "Mera dulha wait kar raha hai, vo bhag jayega kisi aur ke sath (My groom is waiting, he will run off with someone else)."

Watch the viral video.

The video was captioned saying, "Tag a bride like her in the comments section." The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘_weddings_pictures’.

READ | Ukrainian soldier sends loving message to parents amid tensions - WATCH viral video

So far, the Instagram video has more than 77,500 likes on it. Netizens have also posted hilarious comments on the video. While some people thought that the bride was overacting, others posted laughing emojis in the comment section.

One user wrote, "This will be me for sure," while another wrote, "Rs 50 kato overacting ka (Cut Rs 50 for overacting)."