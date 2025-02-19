Indian mentalist, mind reader, and magician Suhani Shah left Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth stunned on her show

In a jaw-dropping display of mentalism, Indian mentalist, mind reader, and magician Suhani Shah left Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth stunned on her show. The couple, who were invited as guests, were blown away by Suhani's incredible abilities, which seemed to defy the laws of reality.

The show began with Suhani asking Siddharth about his favourite Tamil film, while Aditi was asked about her favorite travel destination. However, Suhani took it a step further by asking Siddharth if there was any way she could possibly know the answer, to which he replied, "There's really no way you can know the answer." Aditi echoed the same sentiment when asked the same question.

Undeterred, Suhani asked Siddharth to stand straight, look at the window behind him, and imagine it as a movie screen. She then instructed him to close his eyes, add colours to the image, and visualise the first letter of the answer. Siddharth was then asked to think of the second letter, and so on. Meanwhile, Aditi was asked to imagine a place in her mind, put herself there, and describe what she saw.

After pausing for a second, Suhani asked Aditi to open her eyes and revealed that she had imagined a house and saw herself sitting in it. The audience was left amazed, but Suhani wasn't done yet.

Without revealing the answers to the audience, Suhani asked the couple not to look back and began writing on a whiteboard. She instructed the audience not to prompt or read aloud what she was writing.

The moment of truth arrived when Suhani asked Aditi to reveal the place she had visualised. Aditi replied, "My grandmother's home." Siddharth was then asked to reveal the Tamil film he had thought of, to which he replied, "Iruvar." As they turned around to look at the whiteboard, they were shocked to see that Suhani had written the exact same answers.

The couple was left speechless, with their jaws dropped in amasement. The audience erupted in applause, cheering Suhani's incredible feat of mentalism. It was clear that Suhani Shah had once again proven herself to be a master of her craft, leaving everyone in attendance wondering how she did it.

Soon after she shared the video online, it quickly went viral. Till now the video has gained over 4.3 million views and numerous comments.

However, this was not the first time Suhani has left celebrities stunned with her mentalism skills. Earlier, she had also tricked World Chess Champion D Gukesh and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, among others, with her incredible abilities.