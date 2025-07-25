'Mental sickness is real': Cape Town woman swims in thick sea foam, internet reacts with concern

Michelle Skye Hayward has over 36,000 followers on Instagram.

Content creator Michelle Skye Hayward, from Cape Town, South Africa, has responded to the discussion surrounding her Instagram video, in which she was seen swimming in a thick layer of sea foam.

The original title of the now-viral video was, "I'm afraid I made a terrible mistake", which sparked concern among a section of viewers, who speculated that the foamy water was actually sewage.

However, viewers familiar with marine activities were quick to clarify that the foam was not necessarily harmful. Many pointed out that the sea foam seen in the clip is a natural phenomenon, formed by the movement of seawater rich in organic matter such as proteins, lipids and dissolved algae compounds.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up video, responding to the backlash, Hayward explained, "I accidentally went viral for 'swimming in sewage', and I wanted to answer some of your questions." She clarified that she is not a tourist, but a Cape Town local who regularly swims in the ocean, at least once a week.

"No, I didn't get any illness," she said, adding that she felt really good after swimming. "If anything, it strengthened my immune system." Furthermore, she said there was no foul smell: "It was just the normal ocean smell. I didn't smell anything."

However, Hayward admitted that the water looked dirtier than usual and there was more foam than she usually sees. But instead of feeling disgusted, she enjoyed the experience: "I really liked the foam. I felt like I was in a bubble bath. I literally felt like a mermaid in a bubble bath. I really enjoyed it because the water seemed a little bit hotter than normal."

