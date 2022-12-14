Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Men wait for cars to splash water on them, viral video delights internet

Now, a video shows two energetic men enjoying themselves on the roadside while waiting for cars to splash water on them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

Men wait for cars to splash water on them, viral video delights internet
Screengrab

New Delhi: Do you recall jumping into puddles or playing in the rain as a child? People often stop doing those activities as they get older. But these two men on the internet are denying all the stereotypes. Now, a video shows two energetic men enjoying themselves on the roadside while waiting for cars to splash water on them. The viral video is shared on Instagram by user Duncan Kukard. 

The clip opens with two men wearing black shorts along with a girl seen standing on a road. They invite cars to splash water on them, and some drivers gladly comply. The joy and excitement on their faces as they are drenched in water are too adorable to ignore. "Good swim at Little Manly yesterday..... had a great play in the traffic afterwards with @bellakukard ..... Too much of fun." read the video caption.

The clip has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated millions of views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 889,000 likes. 

“Maybe one day they will grow up ? Hopefully not,” wrote an Instagram user. “Some people are making the most of their time on this rock,” said another. “Good simple holsome fun. Should be more of it. All the "what if" snowflake alarmists in the comments,” expressed a third. “What too much vitamin sea will do to you ,” commented a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.