Men wait for cars to splash water on them, viral video delights internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Do you recall jumping into puddles or playing in the rain as a child? People often stop doing those activities as they get older. But these two men on the internet are denying all the stereotypes. Now, a video shows two energetic men enjoying themselves on the roadside while waiting for cars to splash water on them. The viral video is shared on Instagram by user Duncan Kukard.

The clip opens with two men wearing black shorts along with a girl seen standing on a road. They invite cars to splash water on them, and some drivers gladly comply. The joy and excitement on their faces as they are drenched in water are too adorable to ignore. "Good swim at Little Manly yesterday..... had a great play in the traffic afterwards with @bellakukard ..... Too much of fun." read the video caption.

The clip has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated millions of views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 889,000 likes.

“Maybe one day they will grow up ? Hopefully not,” wrote an Instagram user. “Some people are making the most of their time on this rock,” said another. “Good simple holsome fun. Should be more of it. All the "what if" snowflake alarmists in the comments,” expressed a third. “What too much vitamin sea will do to you ,” commented a fourth.