A video featuring a group of men serving food at remarkable speed during a bhandara feast has become a sensation on social media, with viewers expressing admiration for the timing and skills of the servers.

The video, shared on X, shows four men efficiently navigating a long line of people seated on the floor, awaiting food during what appears to be a community feast or bhandara. Dressed in matching red shirts and black pants, the men work in unison: one lays down paper plates, followed by another tossing paper cups. The third man throws down bowls, while the last serves food onto the plates that were just set out. Remarkably, all the items land perfectly on the plates.

In the background, four other men dressed similarly are seen trailing behind the first group, also moving swiftly while carrying food. The video, which has garnered over 6,00,000 views, features a caption that humorously states, "MBBS (Master in bhandara and bachelor of serving)."

MBBS ( Master in bhandara and bachelor of serving ) pic.twitter.com/LieXrOwqni — Ankit (@terakyalenadena) November 18, 2024

The comment section of the post was inundated with reactions from users who expressed admiration for the servers' speed, accuracy, and skills. One user commented, "This is so professional. I am shocked," while another suggested, "They should start training AI now."

Many users commended the quick techniques of the servers, while others humorously suggested that they should pursue specialized courses or degrees to excel in their roles. One comment stated, "Skill is skill. No matter where it is," while another joked, "I have also received this degree from my community and I am very happy because this is also not easily available."

However, some users criticised the servers for tossing the cutlery at the guests in what they deemed a "disrespectful manner." One user commented, "When you can't respect the guests, never invite them. And if you can't learn how to respect, never try to be a host."