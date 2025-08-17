'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
VIRAL

Men perform dangerous bike stunts on Dehradun mall roof, police act after video goes viral

The police seized the car and bike used for the stunt and also imposed a fine on the mall management.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

Men perform dangerous bike stunts on Dehradun mall roof, police act after video goes viral

A video of dangerous stunts performed by cars and bikes on the roof of a mall in Dehradun went viral on social media. The police immediately took action and reached the spot and started taking action against those involved.

In the viral video, a group of youths are seen performing stunts by randomly turning the car and pressing the accelerator to create smoke. The spectators recorded these dangerous stunts on their phones.

The police seized the car and bike used for the stunt and also imposed a fine on the mall management. Action was taken against 10 organisers and 5 members of the mall management team. The officials also warned of taking stricter action in the future.

Police officials said, "Such dangerous acts are not only life-threatening for the stuntmen but also pose a serious threat to the safety of others. Strict action will be taken in such cases."

 

 

The officials further said that stunt videos have been constantly emerging from Dehradun in recent months, which shows the growing craze among the youth. In May, a group of youths had performed similar stunts with luxury cars and bikes, following which several vehicles were seized.

The mall management staff told the police that there was parking on the rooftop and a rally car group had gathered for lunch at a cafe. But, these youths climbed up to the rooftop and performed burnouts with cars and bikes. Officials confirmed that strict legal action will be taken if such incidents are repeated in the future.

Also read: 'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you

 

