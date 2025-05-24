The viral video shows a husband getting emotional after realising the pain his wife is about to go through.

A heart-warming video of a man breaking down in tears before his wife goes into labour has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe.

The touching clip, shared by Dr Ummul Khair Fatma (@drnaazfatima), a popular gynaecologist based in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, shows a glimpse of the husband getting emotional after realising the pain his wife is about to go through.

In the video, the doctor asks him, “Kitna pyaar karte ho?” (How much do you love her?), and he responds, sobbing, “Bohot pyaar karta hoon.” (I love her a lot). “Sabko pyaar karne wala husband mile” (May everyone find a loving husband), the caption read on the post.

The video was shared a while ago and has since garnered over 400,000 likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt praise.

One user wrote, ''Men like these deserve every happiness in life.. god bless you brother.''

''Omg this is so cute .. i wish every husband be this lovely,'' said another user.

''Sone ke pen se kismat likhwa ke aayi hai iski biwi tabhi aisa shauhar mila, warna shauhar log biwi ko beizzat karna ka ek mauka nahi chhodte,'' a thired user wrote.

''Naseeb wali hai woh biwi jisko aisa husband mila hai,'' another user said.

Also read: Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend with tornado swirling behind them, netizens say 'perfect proposal'