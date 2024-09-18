Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 द��िन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

HomeViral

Viral

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

. According to local lore, if a man marries only once, he is likely to have either no children or a daughter. To secure a male heir, a second marriage is deemed necessary.

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…
Men in this Indian village have two wives
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a remote corner of Rajasthan, amidst the golden sands of Jaisalmer, lies a village steeped in a tradition so rare it seems almost mythical. Ramdeyo ki Basti, a small settlement known for its starkly contrasting customs, is home to an extraordinary practice: every man in the village has two wives.

At first glance, this might sound like an anomaly in a country where monogamy is deeply ingrained in the Hindu tradition. But in Ramdeyo ki Basti, the concept of marriage takes on a whole new dimension. Here, polygamy is not just accepted—it’s woven into the very fabric of their culture.

The intrigue deepens when you learn how these co-wives live. In most scenarios, having multiple wives often leads to jealousy and discord. However, in Ramdeyo ki Basti, this is astonishingly not the case. The co-wives live harmoniously, sharing their husband under one roof, almost like real sisters. Their relationship defies conventional expectations, as they maintain an amicable and supportive bond.

The origins of this tradition are as fascinating as the practice itself. Villagers believe that the primary reason behind this custom is tied to ancient superstitions. According to local lore, if a man marries only once, he is likely to have either no children or a daughter. To secure a male heir, a second marriage is deemed necessary. As per this belief, a second wife guarantees the birth of a son, thereby perpetuating the practice.

Despite its deep roots, the tradition is facing a gradual decline. The younger generation of Ramdeyo ki Basti is moving away from this custom, finding it incompatible with modern views. While the older generation clings to this tradition, the winds of change are slowly shifting the village's age-old practices.

As Ramdeyo ki Basti navigates the crossroads between tradition and modernity, this unique practice stands as a testament to the rich and varied tapestry of Indian cultural practices.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

New COVID-19 Variant XEC Spreads to 27 Countries: What are the symptoms?

New COVID-19 Variant XEC Spreads to 27 Countries: What are the symptoms?

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

Director Amit Sharma 'couldn't find reason' for Maidaan's box office failure: Whoever watched it praised it | Exclusive

Director Amit Sharma 'couldn't find reason' for Maidaan's box office failure: Whoever watched it praised it | Exclusive

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement