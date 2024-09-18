Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

In a remote corner of Rajasthan, amidst the golden sands of Jaisalmer, lies a village steeped in a tradition so rare it seems almost mythical. Ramdeyo ki Basti, a small settlement known for its starkly contrasting customs, is home to an extraordinary practice: every man in the village has two wives.

At first glance, this might sound like an anomaly in a country where monogamy is deeply ingrained in the Hindu tradition. But in Ramdeyo ki Basti, the concept of marriage takes on a whole new dimension. Here, polygamy is not just accepted—it’s woven into the very fabric of their culture.

The intrigue deepens when you learn how these co-wives live. In most scenarios, having multiple wives often leads to jealousy and discord. However, in Ramdeyo ki Basti, this is astonishingly not the case. The co-wives live harmoniously, sharing their husband under one roof, almost like real sisters. Their relationship defies conventional expectations, as they maintain an amicable and supportive bond.

The origins of this tradition are as fascinating as the practice itself. Villagers believe that the primary reason behind this custom is tied to ancient superstitions. According to local lore, if a man marries only once, he is likely to have either no children or a daughter. To secure a male heir, a second marriage is deemed necessary. As per this belief, a second wife guarantees the birth of a son, thereby perpetuating the practice.

Despite its deep roots, the tradition is facing a gradual decline. The younger generation of Ramdeyo ki Basti is moving away from this custom, finding it incompatible with modern views. While the older generation clings to this tradition, the winds of change are slowly shifting the village's age-old practices.

As Ramdeyo ki Basti navigates the crossroads between tradition and modernity, this unique practice stands as a testament to the rich and varied tapestry of Indian cultural practices.