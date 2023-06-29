Men fight, punch each other inside crowded Delhi metro, video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Over the past few months, the Delhi Metro has attracted considerable attention for various reasons, and once again, it has managed to make headlines. However, this time, the focus is not on entertaining dancing reels or public displays of affection (PDAs), but rather on a disturbing incident captured in a video that has been circulating on social media.

The video depicts a distressing scene inside a metro coach, where two individuals wearing backpacks are engaged in a violent fight. While most of the commuters choose to maintain a safe distance, some courageous individuals attempt to intervene and prevent the situation from escalating further. Unfortunately, their efforts prove unsuccessful as the altercation continues.

In the footage, the two men are seen exchanging punches and aggressively pushing each other. The chaotic scene underscores the tense atmosphere and the potential dangers that can arise in crowded public transportation settings.

Responding to the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released a statement emphasizing the importance of responsible behavior among commuters while traveling on the Metro. They urge passengers to report any objectionable conduct immediately through the DMRC Helpline, providing specific details such as the corridor, station, and time of the incident. The DMRC has taken additional measures to address such incidents by deploying flying squads comprising Metro and Security staff. These squads are tasked with randomly monitoring behavior across the entire Metro network and taking necessary actions within the bounds of the law. Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, communicated these measures to the public.

Meanwhile, the video has elicited a mixed response from social media users. Some individuals reflect on the multitude of problems that exist in life and emphasize the need to remain calm despite the disturbances. Others take a sarcastic tone, suggesting that the Delhi Metro offers a variety of experiences and entertainment for people of all ages, albeit not necessarily the kind that is desirable or enjoyable.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment within public transportation systems. It highlights the need for passengers to be vigilant and report any incidents of misconduct or violence to the authorities, allowing them to take appropriate action and ensure the well-being of all commuters.