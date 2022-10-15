Search icon
Men feed meat to hungry cheetahs in viral video, Internet is stunned

A video that is going viral shows two men feeding a group of cheetahs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Offering a treat to a wild cat, especially a cheetah, is quite adventurous and a layman would think twice before doing so.  A video that is going viral shows two men feeding a group of cheetahs. Yes, that’s right. The Internet is a place for shocking videos and this one has grabbed the attention of netizens.  

Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @discovery_wild_animal_

Uploaded on an Instagram handle called @discoverywild_animal_, the video shows a man throwing meat in front of cheetahs. The wild cats then approached the meat and gulped it down. "Cheetah feeding in Namibia" reads the video caption. 

The video quickly went viral, with over 400k views. The short segment elicited a wide range of reactions from internet users. While some users thought it was extremely risky and dangerous, others found it delightful. A user warned, "Neeeeever I'm not going near this thing no, Please don't repeat it again". "i mean the clip is scary but the appreciate the courage of these two men. It's so amazing," read another comment. One wrote, "This is so scary.. please be careful."

