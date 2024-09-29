Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, has responded to rumours about his marriage to Ritu Rathee.

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, has spoken out following rumours of him cheating on his wife, Ritu Rathee, and speculation that all is not well between the couple, which could lead to divorce. This comes after fans reportedly spotted Rathee at the ‘Bhajan Marg’ by Premanand Maharaj, where she expressed concerns about infidelity and custody of their children. The couple, once celebrated for their affection and joyful family moments, now finds themselves in a difficult situation as speculation grows about their relationship.

Separation rumours

On Saturday, Gaurav took to Instagram to address the rumours. He shared a note in Devanagari that stated, “Those who love me, I love them back.” This message indicated that he is feeling emotional about the circumstances.

In a longer caption, Gaurav expressed his desire to remain quiet for the sake of their children and their mother. He wrote, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life.” He highlighted how quickly men can be viewed as villains when they don’t share their feelings, which is a challenge many face.

Have a look here

Gaurav also urged people to stop making assumptions about his private life, explaining that social media is not the appropriate platform for such discussions. He intends to continue producing his regular content, despite any personal difficulties.

Who is Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav Taneja, a 38-year-old YouTuber known as Flying Beast, started his career at IndiGo as a first officer and captain before moving to AirAsia, where he was suspended for prioritising passenger safety. He revealed in a video titled “Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job” that AirAsia instructed pilots to perform 98 percent of landings in “Flap 3” mode to save fuel. This led to a probe and the suspension of two senior AirAsia India executives. Besides being a certified nutritionist and professional bodybuilder, Taneja runs three YouTube channels: “Flying Beast,” “Fit Muscle TV,” and “Rasbhari Ke Papa.” He holds a degree from IIT Kharagpur.

Gaurav and Ritu married in 2016 and have two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Ritu is also well-known on social media, boasting 1.6 million followers.