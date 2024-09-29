Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

This is India's most luxurious train, price starts from Rs 400000 onwards, runs from...

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook scripts history, breaks Virat Kohli's world record in ODI series vs Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh fan Tiger Robi sent back to Dhaka after controversy over Kanpur incident

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

How long can a king cobra live?

How long can a king cobra live?

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Jammu And Kashmir

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

10 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नही��ं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

'Dil Aashna Hai' reunion at IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan bows down to mentor Hema Malini

HomeViral

Viral

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known as Flying Beast, has responded to rumours about his marriage to Ritu Rathee.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Men are made villains very fast: What is happening between Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, has spoken out following rumours of him cheating on his wife, Ritu Rathee, and speculation that all is not well between the couple, which could lead to divorce. This comes after fans reportedly spotted Rathee at the ‘Bhajan Marg’ by Premanand Maharaj, where she expressed concerns about infidelity and custody of their children. The couple, once celebrated for their affection and joyful family moments, now finds themselves in a difficult situation as speculation grows about their relationship.

Separation rumours

On Saturday, Gaurav took to Instagram to address the rumours. He shared a note in Devanagari that stated, “Those who love me, I love them back.” This message indicated that he is feeling emotional about the circumstances.

In a longer caption, Gaurav expressed his desire to remain quiet for the sake of their children and their mother. He wrote, “I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life.” He highlighted how quickly men can be viewed as villains when they don’t share their feelings, which is a challenge many face.

Have a look here

 

Gaurav also urged people to stop making assumptions about his private life, explaining that social media is not the appropriate platform for such discussions. He intends to continue producing his regular content, despite any personal difficulties.

Who is Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav Taneja, a 38-year-old YouTuber known as Flying Beast, started his career at IndiGo as a first officer and captain before moving to AirAsia, where he was suspended for prioritising passenger safety. He revealed in a video titled “Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job” that AirAsia instructed pilots to perform 98 percent of landings in “Flap 3” mode to save fuel. This led to a probe and the suspension of two senior AirAsia India executives. Besides being a certified nutritionist and professional bodybuilder, Taneja runs three YouTube channels: “Flying Beast,” “Fit Muscle TV,” and “Rasbhari Ke Papa.” He holds a degree from IIT Kharagpur.

Gaurav and Ritu married in 2016 and have two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Ritu is also well-known on social media, boasting 1.6 million followers.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

A school drop-out today has a net worth of Rs 45650 crore, his story is literally 'explosive'

Meet man, who once worked as waiter once, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, his net worth is...

Meet man, who once worked as waiter once, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, his net worth is...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with infectious disease Leptospirosis, here's what you should know

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Badshah raise glam quotient at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Disha Patani

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

10 thirst trap pics of Nushrratt Bharuccha

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

From Nissan Magnite Facelift to Kia EV9: Top car launches in October 2024

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement