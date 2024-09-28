'Men are made...': Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on separation rumours with wife Ritu Rathee

A recent video of Ritu at ‘Bhajan Marg’ with Premanand Maharaj has gone viral, where she talks about coping with “cheating” and considers fighting for custody of their children.

Famous YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, better known as Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja are reportedly facing a challenging phase in their relationship. The couple, once celebrated for their strong bond and affectionate public displays, is now the subject of speculation regarding their possible separation. Recently, a viral video featuring Ritu has emerged, in which she is seen at ‘Bhajan Marg’ with Premanand Maharaj, discussing issues of “cheating” and contemplating whether she should fight for custody of their children.

In the video, Ritu poses a poignant question through an intermediary: “Main apne pati se chhal, kapat, aur apmaan ke wajah se door ho gayi hu, kya mujhe bacchiyon ke haq ke liye ladna chahiye?” This translates to, “I have separated from my husband due to deceit, fraud, and insult. Should I fight for the rights of my daughters?” While some clips show her clearly, others are less distinct, yet fans quickly speculated that it was indeed Ritu discussing her struggles.

In response to the swirling rumors, Gaurav took to Instagram on Saturday to share his thoughts. He posted in Devanagari, “Joi joi mohe pyaar kare, soi mohe have,” which translates to, “Those who love me, I love them back.” Along with this message, he wrote a lengthy note expressing his desire to remain silent for the sake of his children and their mother. Gaurav stated, “I’m ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation. Please stop making assumptions. Men are made villains very fast. We don’t cry, we talk less, and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that.”

He emphasized the need for privacy, stating, “Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say. Hopefully, everything will be sorted soon.” Gaurav concluded his post with a reminder that he will continue to fulfill his professional commitments despite personal challenges, noting that he has turned off the comments on his post to avoid further speculation.

The couple's relationship has come under scrutiny, especially given that Ritu has not been featured in recent videos. Gaurav and Ritu married in 2016 and share two daughters, Kiara and Pihu. Both are pilots, with Gaurav previously working with AirAsia and Ritu currently with IndiGo.

As the public weighs in on the couple's situation, Gaurav's remarks highlight the pressures men often face in dealing with relationship struggles in the public eye. The ongoing conversation reflects broader societal expectations around masculinity, emotional expression, and the complexities of navigating personal matters amidst public scrutiny.