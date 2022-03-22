Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Memes pour in after Zomato announces 10-minute delivery service

Despite the clarification from Zomato, the 'instant' delivery service was mercilessly trolled on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 22, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Memes pour in after Zomato announces 10-minute delivery service

After Zomato announced its 10-minute delivery service called ‘Instant’, memes and jokes have flooded Twitter.

While several social media users criticised the service, others raised concerns over delivery partners, and how the food can be cooked in such a short span of time.

However, while announcing the service, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal clarified that the company does not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster, nor does it penalise delivery partners for late deliveries.

“Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes,” he said.

Despite the clarification, the 10-minute instant delivery move was mercilessly trolled on social media and many people criticised the service by using memes. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ: This is how Zomato's 10-minute delivery service will work

Responding to criticism on social media, Goyal clarified that 10-minute deliveries will lead to lesser time spent on the road per order. "We continue to education our delivery partners on road safety, and provide accidental and life insurance as well," Goyal said on Tuesday.

“Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes,” he said.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.