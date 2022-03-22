Memes pour in after Zomato announces 10-minute delivery service

After Zomato announced its 10-minute delivery service called ‘Instant’, memes and jokes have flooded Twitter.

While several social media users criticised the service, others raised concerns over delivery partners, and how the food can be cooked in such a short span of time.

However, while announcing the service, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal clarified that the company does not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster, nor does it penalise delivery partners for late deliveries.

“Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes,” he said.

Despite the clarification, the 10-minute instant delivery move was mercilessly trolled on social media and many people criticised the service by using memes.

From now onwards stay away from Zomato riders. pic.twitter.com/PwqEhv7EeI — Amul Joshi (amul_joshi) March 21, 2022

Zomato plans to deliver food in 10 mins

Le Delhi traffic traffic pic.twitter.com/rN06DDIGD0 — Gautam (Gautam06290535) March 21, 2022

Still scratching my head to understand what food items can be cooked and delivered in 10 minutes Zomato — FPL Balor (FPLBalor) March 22, 2022

Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV Ispider Man (AloneMastt) March 21, 2022

Zomato announces instant delivery in 10 mins

Customers be like: pic.twitter.com/6EYJB9LsDF Riya Pareek (riyaapareek) March 21, 2022

Recieved in 10 minutes from zomato

Thank you deepigoyal for such a fast delviery Zomato pic.twitter.com/koWLeaKhQx XiJinping (PresidentCCP1) March 21, 2022

ALSO READ: This is how Zomato's 10-minute delivery service will work

Responding to criticism on social media, Goyal clarified that 10-minute deliveries will lead to lesser time spent on the road per order. "We continue to education our delivery partners on road safety, and provide accidental and life insurance as well," Goyal said on Tuesday.

“Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes,” he said.