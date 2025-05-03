Indian cricketer Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of a controversy after he unintentionally "liked" actress Avneet Kaur's Instagram post. After it sparked an online debate, Kohli issued a clarification saying "there was no intent behind the act".

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli found himself at the centre of a controversy after he unintentionally "liked" actress Avneet Kaur's Instagram post. After it sparked an online debate, Kohli issued a clarification saying "there was no intent behind the act" and that "it might have been an Instagram algorithm error".

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it seems the algorithm might have incorrectly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intention behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for understanding", Virat Kohli stated.

Well, this was all about the controversy. After the cricketer issued the statement, netizens quickly came up with hilarious memes (as is the custom).

Let's take a look

An 'X' user posted a popular meme from an Akshay Kumar-film and wrote, "Situation between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli right now after Avneet Kaur's insta post like".

Another user posted a meme around the controversy and jokingly wrote, "Relaxx guys".

A popular memer under the name 'Sagarcasm' posted a witty meme with the caption, "Virat Kohli after liking another woman's picture".

And this one is "insane". Take a look

Sharing a screenshot of Virat Kohli's statement, an user wrote, "Anushka Bhabhi ka darr".