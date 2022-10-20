Search icon
'British humour never resigns': Liz Truss' resignation as UK PM sparks meme fest on Twitter

Netizens shared tons of memes as Liz Truss backed down from the UK's Prime Minister position, after serving for just 45 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@anandmahindra

Resignation of Liz Truss from the position of Prime Minister of United Kingdom has started memefest on social media. After serving as shortest tenure in the history of UK's leadership, Liz Truss on Thursday annouced her resignation.

Speaking to the media outside her office at Number 10 Downing Street, Truss acknowledged that after lacking the confidence of her party, she could not keep the commitments she made when campaigning for Conservative leader. Here are some meme that are doing rounds on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

