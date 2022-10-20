'British humour never resigns': Liz Truss' resignation as UK PM sparks meme fest on Twitter

Photo: Twitter/@anandmahindra

Resignation of Liz Truss from the position of Prime Minister of United Kingdom has started memefest on social media. After serving as shortest tenure in the history of UK's leadership, Liz Truss on Thursday annouced her resignation.

Speaking to the media outside her office at Number 10 Downing Street, Truss acknowledged that after lacking the confidence of her party, she could not keep the commitments she made when campaigning for Conservative leader. Here are some meme that are doing rounds on social media.

British — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2022

Liz Truss resigning right — Poetess (Toms) October 20, 2022

The ups — safetyphoto (@safetyphoto) October 20, 2022

READ | Liz Truss gone, Rishi Sunak now leads UK PM race; but infighting within Tory ranks may cast shadow on his dreams