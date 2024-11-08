Trump Jr. was one of the first to comment on Biden's apparent happiness, tweeting, 'The only person happier than me this morning is Joe Biden'

Outgoing President Joe Biden's address to the nation following Donald Trump's re-election has turned into town talk. Biden's unusually cheerful demeanour and bright smiles during his November 7 speech have left social media in a tizzy with speculation and humour.

Trump Jr. was one of the first to comment on Biden's apparent happiness, tweeting, 'The only person happier than me this morning is Joe Biden.' Soon, this observation took off, with political commentator Ben Shapiro joining in, saying that Biden is 'the happiest man in America today'.

The only person happier than me this morning. has to be Joe Biden. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2024

Biden's upbeat attitude was noticed by social media users, who couldn't help but joke that perhaps he secretly voted for Trump. One user said, 'Happiest guy in the world.' One wrote, "Biden definitely voted for Trump lmao," while another said, "This is the happiest I've seen Joe Biden in months." I bet he voted for Trump.".

Happiest guy in the world Biden definitely voted for Trump lmao pic.twitter.com/i3YI8M9vlg November 7, 2024

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell even threw his hat in, challenging anyone to find a person happier than Biden after Trump's win.

Someone find me a happier person than Biden after Trump won. You can’t pic.twitter.com/DUr5YWxVhq — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 7, 2024

Biden's speech from the White House Rose Garden urged Americans to 'bring down the temperature' after the election results. Accepting setbacks was important, he said, and pledged an orderly transfer of power—indirectly referencing Trump's past claims of election fraud.

It contrasts sharply with the disappointment of many Democrats after Vice President Kamala Harris' loss. In words of consolation for his staff, Biden said, 'Setbacks are inevitable.' It struck a chord with many, saying giving up is unforgivable.

This incident has certainly been a fun addition to the post-election narrative, and now many people are wondering what the real feelings behind Biden’s beaming smile are.