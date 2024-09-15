Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...

She discussed how her life has changed and how her work is now recognised for her own achievements

Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, recently shared insights into her independence and professional growth following her 2021 divorce from Bill Gates. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she discussed how her life has changed and how her work is now recognised for her own achievements.

"When I get a meeting now, I know it's because of me," she said. "It's different than before, and quite honestly, it feels good."

After their divorce, she continued her philanthropic work, but revealed that, in the past, people often assumed her contributions were less important than Bill Gates'. She noted that this bias was rooted in sexism, despite her long experience in philanthropy alongside him.

"I would have to assert myself in meetings to make sure they listened," she explained. Over time, she gained confidence and spoke first to ensure her voice was heard.

She has remained committed to her philanthropic mission, especially in supporting women's rights, health, and education. While she stepped down from the Gates Foundation in May 2024, she continues to lead through Pivotal Ventures, a company she founded in 2015 to support social progress.

In her new chapter, she emphasises a more flexible approach, placing trust in partners and supporting movements from behind rather than leading them.