Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...

Anil Ambani's company explores entry into EV market, hires former BYD executive for...

UPI transaction limit changing from tomorrow; here's all you need to know

Meet Indian man who got richer by Rs 54282 crore in just 5 days, he is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' lyricist Neelesh Mishra reacts after fan asks why he 'randomly added sewaiyaan' in song

Meet richest Indian in Dubai, who once lived in Mumbai slum, now has net worth of Rs 20830 crore, his business is...

This actress, Madhuri Dixit's rival, starred in Yash Chopra's 'biggest gamble of his life', saved him from bankruptcy

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

UPI transaction limit changing from tomorrow; here's all you need to know

9 Indian films that led to violent protests

6 smallest railway stations in India, know what makes them special

10 stunning images of Saturn and its rings captured by NASA

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

This actress, Madhuri Dixit's rival, starred in Yash Chopra's 'biggest gamble of his life', saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress, Madhuri Dixit's rival, starred in Yash Chopra's 'biggest gamble of his life', saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh's manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Viral

Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...

She discussed how her life has changed and how her work is now recognised for her own achievements

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...
Melinda French Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, recently shared insights into her independence and professional growth following her 2021 divorce from Bill Gates. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she discussed how her life has changed and how her work is now recognised for her own achievements.

"When I get a meeting now, I know it's because of me," she said. "It's different than before, and quite honestly, it feels good."

After their divorce, she continued her philanthropic work, but revealed that, in the past, people often assumed her contributions were less important than Bill Gates'. She noted that this bias was rooted in sexism, despite her long experience in philanthropy alongside him.

"I would have to assert myself in meetings to make sure they listened," she explained. Over time, she gained confidence and spoke first to ensure her voice was heard.

She has remained committed to her philanthropic mission, especially in supporting women's rights, health, and education. While she stepped down from the Gates Foundation in May 2024, she continues to lead through Pivotal Ventures, a company she founded in 2015 to support social progress.

In her new chapter, she emphasises a more flexible approach, placing trust in partners and supporting movements from behind rather than leading them.

