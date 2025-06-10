Travelling by train is often a pleasant experience, but for one passenger on the Patalkot Express, it quickly turned into a frustrating ordeal. The Reddit user experienced a frustrating train journey as the fellow passengers were a chaotic lot of wedding goers.

Traveling by trains in India is often seen as an exciting journey with wonderful views outside and a good company inside the coaches. However, journeys can be both exciting and thrilling and also filled with disappointments. The latter became true for a passenger of Patalkot Express who was travelling on the train’s AC coach. For the passenger the expected comfortable traveling in the train’s AC coach turned into a nightmare as the passenger got stuck with the company of a big family which, turned out, were baraatis of a wedding.

The train ordeal

The man took to Reddit to post his ordeal in the train which became viral. He titled his post “Earlier I used to defend Indians… but today I’ve lost all hope,” in which he explained how the user and along with the mother had reserved seats in the AC coach to find comfort, but instead found a big family occupying the coach with the high spirit of a wedding guests. What happened after this shocked the user and left him deeply disappointed.

The family was a group of around 25-30 members which included 8-9 children, who seemed like they were travelling to a wedding. The Redditor called them “a rich Sindhi family” who adorned themselves with flashy gold chains and branded clothes, occupying seats across three adjacent coupes while they were sitting right in the middle of this big family.

Initially the user and the mother were not disturbed by the family, but eventually the journey became chaotic. Activities like ‘girl applying mehndi on others’, ‘kids were running up and down, screaming’ and more began. Explaining his ordeal, the user said, “They had two giant cardboard boxes packed with food. They were literally screaming things like: “Jijaji, thepla lo!” “Oreo biscuits kidhar hai!” “Mehendi wali baith ja zara!”

The kids, he called, were “mini hurricanes with no off switch”.

User filed complaint

Frustrated to the maximum, the user filed a complaint on Rail Madad. Railway officials arrived at the next station and kindly asked the family to lower the noise. But the group became more noisier and remarked, “Aur karo complaint!” in a mocking way. The user called it the “worst travel experience” of life.