On Mukesh Ambani's birthday yesterday, i.e., April 19, celebrated mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for the Reliance boss. Nagda revealed one personality of the business tycoon she adores the most.

On Mukesh Ambani's birthday yesterday, i.e., April 19, celebrated mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for the Reliance boss. Nagda revealed one personality of the business tycoon she adores the most.

She defined it as a quality that demonstrates how "down to earth" Ambani is, despite being the Asia's richest man. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Veena Nagda has long been associated with the Ambani family. She has been serving as the mehendi artist at their family functions for decades. In 2024, she applied mehendi to Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Anant-Radhika's grand wedding. Moreover, she also applied mehendi to Mukesh Ambani's sister - Dipti Salgaocar - at her wedding 40 years back.

In her Instagram post, she shared a series of pictures to congratulate Mukesh Ambani on his 69th birthday. She shared that Mukesh Ambani is a man who values deep personal bonds.

"Mukesh Ambani is not only a titan in business, building lasting global partnerships, but also a man who values deep personal bonds. I remember he never miss to ask about my family whenever he meets me, which shows, how down to earth personality he is".HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MR.MUKESHBHAI AMBANI", Nagda wrote.

Take a look at the post

Born to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani on April 19, 1957, Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man with a whopping net worth of USD 96 billions (approximately Rs 8 trillions). He is married to Nita Ambani - chairperson of Reliance Foundation. The couple has three children - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani.